Métis cards should be acceptable forms of ID at liquor marts, Manitobans say

A Winnipeg woman is calling out Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries because she isn't able to use an ID card issued by the Manitoba Métis Federation as a valid form of identification.

Holly Plouffe says she went to a Liquor Mart in Winnipeg in December to buy a bottle of wine as a secret Santa gift. When she pulled out her Métis card from her wallet, she was told it wasn't a valid form of ID.

Plouffe has a driver's licence and other forms of ID, but she says the practice of denying the card — which includes a photo, her name, age, sex and the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) logo — is unfair.

"This my identification. This is how I identify. It's a form of ID. It's just as simple as that.… I'm proud to be Métis," she told CBC News on Tuesday.

MMF president David Chartrand says he recently tried to use his card at a Winnipeg liquor store, and was also told he couldn't use it.

"They basically said, 'We don't recognize Métis cards, we only recognize First Nations cards,' so I took kind of offence to that," he said in an interview on Tuesday.

Chartrand says the MMF is recognized as a self-government through an agreement with the government of Canada, and its citizenship cards have a number of security features.

The cards are also recognized by Elections Canada and Elections Manitoba at polls.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries says Liquor Marts accept driver's licences, enhanced driver's licences, Manitoba identification or enhanced identification cards, secure certificates of Indian status and passports.

Alternatively, two forms of government-issued ID can also be shown at Liquor Marts — one of which must be photo ID — including certificates of Indian status, certificates of Canadian citizenship, permanent residence cards, Canadian firearms licences, Canadian Forces identification card and Nexus cards.

Lisa Hansen with the Manitoba Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba, said in an email to CBC News that Manitoba Métis Federation citizen cards do not currently fall into the category of government-issued ID, and are therefore not an accepted form of identification under the regulations.

That is exclusionary to the roughly 47,000 registered Métis citizens in Manitoba, Chartrand said, especially those who don't have other forms of ID.

"A lot of elders don't have a driver's licence, so how would they come into a store somewhere and show their ID? Or to a bank if they don't have no picture ID?" he said.

"The system is way behind, and too far behind, if you ask me."

The Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries said the provincial regulator — Manitoba Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba — decides which forms of ID are acceptable at Liquor Marts and cannabis shops.

"Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries recognizes the importance of allowing the Manitoba Métis Federation citizenship card to be used as an acceptable form of identification when purchasing beverage alcohol," a spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.

"As such, [MLLC] is working to advance the efforts of having the MMF card be categorized as an accepted form of identification."

Plouffe received a similar message when she followed up with Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries after her experience last month. She was told by an investigator in an email that the Crown corporation is working with the provincial regulator to help advance the efforts of having the Manitoba Métis Federation card recognized, and has started discussions with the MMF about it as well.

Plouffe is pleased with the response she received but wonders why Métis citizenship cards aren't already recognized, especially in the province where Métis history is so prominent.

"It should have been first considered, considering the history that's gone on in Manitoba, all the way to Louis Riel. We get Louis Riel Day. There's a reason for that. It's a symbol of acceptance as well," she said.

Plouffe hopes the next time she goes into a Liquor Mart, her card will be accepted.

"I hope that it isn't just discussed at a corporate meeting and then nothing's done."