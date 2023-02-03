Métis cards will soon be accepted as ID for liquor, cannabis, gaming in Manitoba

The province will soon accept Manitoba Métis Federation citizenship cards as a primary form of identification for some purchases, Premier Heather Stefanson announced on Thursday.

The change will allow registered members of the Manitoba Métis Federation to use their citizenship cards to purchase liquor, cannabis and gaming products in Manitoba, a Thursday news release said.

"I'm super happy to hear that," Holly Plouffe told CBC.

Plouffe, a Métis Winnipegger, went to a Liquor Mart in the city last December to buy a bottle of wine as a secret Santa gift. When she pulled out her Métis card from her wallet, she was told it wasn't a valid form of ID.

"When I got home, I felt that it wasn't right," said Plouffe, adding that many people rely on their MMF citizenship cards as identification.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries previously said the provincial regulator — Manitoba Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba — decides which forms of ID are acceptable at Liquor Marts and cannabis shops.

The province said the LCGA will head the process in the coming months to update its regulations, and staff members of licensed establishments will be trained to recognize MMF citizenship cards.

In the release, Stefanson said the new change is part of the province's approach to "advance reconciliation."

But Plouffe wasn't sold on that point, and says the change should have happened much sooner.

"Shouldn't have it just been done? It's not a part of reconciliation — it's just common sense."

There are currently about 47,000 registered Métis citizens in Manitoba, the release said.

Plouffe says she will continue to use her Manitoba Métis Federation citizenship card for identification. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The MMF is recognized as a self-government , based on an agreement with Ottawa, and its citizenship cards have a number of security features.

The cards are also recognized by Elections Canada and Elections Manitoba at polls.

"It's not a fake ID. They've gone through a process, they've gone through an application. It takes a year to get your ID," said Plouffe.

She says she will continue to use her MMF citizenship card as identification.

"This is the ID that I pull out of my wallet when I am asked to show ID."