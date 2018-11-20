Former CFS volunteer mentor found guilty of sexually assaulting boy

A Winnipeg man who was a volunteer mentor with Child and Family Services has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a boy he met through his volunteer work.

Guillaume Meisterhans, 37, was charged in November 2018 with sexual assault and sexual interference, for incidents that took place at his apartment between April 2017 and April 2018.

The victim cannot be identified due to a publication ban.

The court heard Wednesday that the boy testified at trial that while he was in Meisterhans's apartment, the 37-year-old would touch and squeeze the boy's genitals. The boy also testified that Meisterhans touched the boy with his genitals on multiple occasions.

In her decision, provincial court Judge Julie Frederickson said she believed the boy's testimony during the November 2019 trial and his statement to police.

Defence suggested boy made up allegations

Though he sometimes couldn't recall details of what he did on the day of the assaults, the boy was consistent in describing the allegations to police and to the court, and did not struggle to recall details, the judge said.

She pointed out that he was able to recall specific details of the assaults, such as seeing Meisterhans's reflection in a laptop.

"These are details a more sophisticated witness than [the boy] would have trouble making up to support a lie, never mind on the spot in court," she said.

Meisterhans testified in his own defence and denied the allegations.

He told the court that while he did spend time alone with the boy in his apartment, it was because the boy sometimes preferred to play video games inside rather than the outdoor activities Meisterhans had planned.

He suggested in his testimony that the boy may have fabricated the allegations because he wanted to stop the visits with him.

Meisterhans's defence attorney Saheel Zaman also argued during the trial that the boy got the idea to make up the allegations from an episode of the TV crime drama CSI. He argued that the boy had previously lied about other things in his life, like claims that his father had super powers and that his aunt was murdered, which the defence said called the boy's credibility into question.

But Frederickson said that while the boy may have an active imagination, these lies didn't negate his recollection of what happened to him with Meisterhans.

"On a common-sense basis, the fact that he may lie or tell untruths about completely unrelated matters does not mean he's lying about what happened to him," she said.

Other charges stayed

Meisterhans was the sole person in the courtroom's public gallery Wednesday. He displayed little emotion upon hearing Frederickson's decision.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Around the same time he was charged with assaulting the boy, Meisterhans was also charged with sexually assaulting another boy he was mentoring with a non-profit youth organization. Those charges were stayed.

Jocelyne Ritchot, the Crown attorney in both cases, said the other matter did not meet the charging standard, which resulted in the charges being stayed.

"There are a number of factors to consider when determining whether charges should proceed, including whether there's a reasonable likelihood of conviction and whether it's in the public interest," she said.

A spokesperson for General CFS Authority said she couldn't comment on the matter as sentencing has not taken place.