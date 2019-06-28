Province warns Manitobans of measles risk after man returns from Philippines with virus

A Winnipeg man who contracted measles has provincial health officials concerned and warning Manitobans who may have crossed paths with him.

A man in his 30s caught the virus while travelling in the Philippines, Manitoba's chief public health officer said in a statement Friday. He's recovering in hospital in Winnipeg.

The province said the risk of transmission is low, but anyone who may have been in one of the following places earlier this week may have been exposed:

Philippines Airlines flight PR 116 from Manila to Vancouver on June 24.

Vancouver International Airport customs area and baggage area from 5:15 p.m. (Pacific time) to 7 p.m. (Pacific time) on June 24.

WestJet flight WJ 458 from Vancouver to Winnipeg on June 24.

Winnipeg Richardson International Airport arrivals and baggage claim on June 25 from midnight until 2 a.m.

Assiniboine Clinic on Tuesday, June 25 between 2 and 6 p.m.

Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg adult emergency department waiting room on Tuesday, June 25 from approximately 4:45 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

People are particularly at risk include those who aren't immunized, pregnant women, those with compromised immune systems and kids under the age of 12. Anyone who may have been exposed should closely monitor their health for at least 21 days from the potential exposure date.

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed is encouraged to call Health Links at 204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257 for information.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that can spread in the air through sneezing and coughing.

The province is reminding the public to help curb the spread of the measles by ensuring their immunizations are up to date, washing their hands regularly with soap and water, avoid sharing utensils or drinking glasses, covering their mouth during coughs and sneezes, and staying at home when sick.

