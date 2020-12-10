Maternity leave changes will rob civil servants of a week's worth of benefits, MGEU says

Changes to federal maternity leave benefits are being used by the provincial government to find savings at the cost of its employees, Manitoba's largest public service union says.

"I'm flabbergasted that the province, the premier, would actually take away money from new moms and their families at a time when they're going to need it the most," said Michelle Gawronsky, president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union.

"It's not right. It's not fair."

Currently, people taking maternity leave face a two-week wait period before 15 weeks of employment insurance benefits kick in.

As it stands right now, the province covers 93 per cent of their employees' income during that two-week wait, and then tops up EI benefits (which cover a smaller portion of wages) to that level for the following 15 weeks.

But on Jan. 3, federal changes made in 2017 will take effect, reducing the wait period from two weeks to one week. The province's current plan is to amend its policies to cover that week at 93 per cent of income and then top up the following 15 weeks as normal — which means employees will lose a week of paid maternity leave.

Gawronsky said the change will reduce how much support new parents receive.

"I'm just absolutely floored that [the premier] would go down this road, that the government would go down this road," she said Wednesday. "They have time to reverse this, and I am begging them to reverse this."

Union calls for continued benefits

The MGEU is calling on the province to continue paying those two weeks of maternity leave on its own, but pay the second week after the 15 weeks of EI-supported maternity leave.

That approach wouldn't cost the province any additional money, Gawronsky said.

"Other employers have made the necessary change with no problems whatsoever. This government needs to do the same," she said.

Manitoba currently pays wages during the two-week wait period through its supplementary employment benefit plan, which has been in place for more than 30 years.

When the federal government announced it would reduce the wait period in 2017, it included a four-year transition period set to end on Jan. 2.

In a Wednesday letter to Premier Brian Pallister, Gawronsky said the union supports the federal government's move to make employment insurance easier to access, but doesn't want it to cost new parents.

"Why would your government want to rob young Manitobans with growing families of a benefit that comes at no increased cost to you as an employer?" Gawronsky wrote in the letter.

A provincial spokesperson said in an emailed statement that topping up a second week after the federal changes take effect will result in overpaying employees, who would then have to repay money to EI.

"The waiting period and the maternity leave period are still being topped up," the spokesperson wrote.

"The proper place for this discussion is at the negotiations table. The province does not negotiate in the media."

But Gawronsky said in her letter to Pallister the change could be made without a formal agreement at the bargaining table by changing the language in agreements, and many other employers have already made the switch without issue.

"There's time before the end of the year make this right," Gawronsky said.

"Do what other employers have done to appreciate and value their employees, not steal money from them."