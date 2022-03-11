Masks still required at Manitoba health-care facilities once mandates lift next week

Manitobans will still have to wear masks when going to a doctor's office or any other health-care facilities, even once mask requirements in other public settings end on March 15.

The rules will stay in place for hospitals, health centres, long-term care facilities and other care settings, and will apply to anyone in the facility, including outpatients, visitors and health-care workers, Shared Health said in a news release.

Doctors Manitoba also issued a reminder about mask rules in health-care settings on Thursday.

"If you require medical care, please plan on wearing your mask. Wearing a mask at a medical facility helps to keep everyone protected, especially when COVID is still circulating in our communities," Dr. Kristjan Thompson, the president of the physicians' advocacy group, said at a Zoom news conference.

"This is for your own protection, as well as to protect other patients, many of whom may be at increased risk of COVID-19," he said.

"It also protects those that are here to protect and care for you: the health-care workers who have been on the front lines of this pandemic for over two years now."

Shared Health, which oversees health-care delivery in Manitoba, said the decision to keep mask rules in certain settings was informed by infection prevention and control experts and will continue to be evaluated.

The province's health-care facilities and care settings serve thousands of patients, residents and clients, "many of whom are at increased risk of severe illness if they become infected with COVID-19," Shared Health's news release said.

"While health system leaders continue to monitor the transmission of COVID-19 in our province over the coming weeks, we are taking this extra preventative step in an effort to provide protection and comfort to the Manitobans who seek and receive care."

Screening for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure will still happen, and people will be provided with a medical mask when they enter a health-care facility, the release said.

In certain circumstances, added personal protective equipment may also be provided.

Exceptions to the mask rules exist for kids five and under and anyone who is medically unable to safely wear a mask, the release said. Clinical judgment will continue to guide decisions around people who can't wear a mask.

Doctors Manitoba said no one will be refused care due to the mask mandate, but that doesn't mean patients will receive immediate, in-person care if they refuse to wear a mask and don't have an urgent medical issue.

If a patient arrives at a health-care facility without a mask and refuses to take one from staff, health-care workers will explore alternatives like virtual visits or rescheduling them to a quieter period to ensure they aren't turned away.

"Physicians will do their best to find alternatives to ensure that they get the care that they need," Thompson said.

Shared Health thanked patients, visitors and community members for their understanding "as we continue taking every possible step to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19 within our facilities."

"We encourage all Manitobans to continue to treat health-care workers, volunteers and staff with respect and kindness during all interactions," its release said.