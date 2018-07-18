Manitoba marriage proposal goes viral after dancing groom brings future bride to tears

Video of a marriage proposal in St Theresa Point, Man., has gone viral with nearly 30,000 views on Facebook the day after the dancing groom popped the question.

Ivan Flett, 19, decided to propose to his childhood sweetheart, Reanna Taylor, 18, in a flash-mob-style dance performance at a family barbecue on Tuesday.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate Flett's older sister's six-year wedding anniversary, which is also the six-year anniversary of when the newly engaged couple first became official when they were just 12 and 13 years old.

Flett's family and friends spent about 18 hours practising over the weekend. The dance, set to the Bruno Mars hit Marry You was choreographed by the group themselves.

The proposal was captured by cell phone video from Robyn Taylor and Tammy Flett, which CBC has edited for length.