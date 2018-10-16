6 stores will open on 1st day of legal weed in Manitoba

Here's where you can get your cannabis in Manitoba on Oct. 17.

As of 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, six stores have been given the OK to open by the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba (LGCA).

Licensed stores can begin to accept online orders after midnight, and storefronts can open as early as 8 a.m. on Oct. 17, a news release from the LGCA says.

In Winnipeg, five stores will be open:

Delta 9 Cannabis Store, Unit 1 - 827 Dakota St.

Hiku/Tokyo Smoke, 55B Goulet St.

Meta Cannabis Supply Co./National Access Cannabis, Unit 23 - 584 Pembina Highway.

Tweed/Canopy, 120 Osborne St.

Tweed/Canopy, 1592 Regent Avenue

A sixth store will open in Dauphin, operated by Tweed/Canopy. That store will be located at 1450 Main St. S.

Other prospective cannabis retailers are working on getting stores ready to open, LGCA says, so this list may be subject to change.

