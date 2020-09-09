Skip to Main Content
After being postponed to fall, Manitoba Marathon now going virtual due to COVID-19
Manitoba·New

After being postponed to fall, Manitoba Marathon now going virtual due to COVID-19

This year's Manitoba Marathon won't be an in-person event, organizers announced Wednesday. 

Organizers said pandemic made it too challenging to plan a safe in-person event

CBC News ·
Runners begin to cross the finish line in the half-marathon event during the 2019 Manitoba Marathon. Organizers announced Wednesday this year's event won't be held in-person due to concerns over COVID-19. (Walther Bernal/CBC )

This year's Manitoba Marathon is going virtual due to COVID-19. 

The annual Father's Day marathon was one of many large events that were postponed this spring when cases of the virus began to spike in the province. 

Organizers later announced that the race would take place in October. 

But Wednesday morning, with the event a month away, organizers released a statement saying this year's marathon would now be a virtual event-only due to concerns about COVID-19. 

"We have tried to ensure that we can safely host the Manitoba Marathon. We have reached a point where we are not able to continue planning a traditional event given all the uncertainty from the pandemic," says a statement posted to Twitter. 

Organizers are now hoping to provide a virtual race experience for participants, including a "DIY Race Weekend" kit, where runners can upload their race results and photos, the statement says. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now