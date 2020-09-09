After being postponed to fall, Manitoba Marathon now going virtual due to COVID-19
Organizers said pandemic made it too challenging to plan a safe in-person event
This year's Manitoba Marathon is going virtual due to COVID-19.
The annual Father's Day marathon was one of many large events that were postponed this spring when cases of the virus began to spike in the province.
Organizers later announced that the race would take place in October.
But Wednesday morning, with the event a month away, organizers released a statement saying this year's marathon would now be a virtual event-only due to concerns about COVID-19.
"We have tried to ensure that we can safely host the Manitoba Marathon. We have reached a point where we are not able to continue planning a traditional event given all the uncertainty from the pandemic," says a statement posted to Twitter.
Organizers are now hoping to provide a virtual race experience for participants, including a "DIY Race Weekend" kit, where runners can upload their race results and photos, the statement says.
