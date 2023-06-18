Roads closed due to construction, marathon on Sunday

The Manitoba Marathon is back Sunday for its 45th year, meaning some roads will be closed to make way for runners.

University Crescent between Chancellor Matheson Road and Pembina Highway will be closed, and Chancellor Matheson Road between Research Road and University Crescent will be closed on Sunday from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Water main work will also close westbound Midwinter Avenue between Levis Street and Henderson Highway as well as the northbound sidewalk at 8 a.m. Sunday until Aug. 21 at 3 p.m.

The marathon will welcome about 8,000 racers to the start line Sunday, said Rachel Munday, executive director of Manitoba Marathon, in an interview with Marcy Markusa on Information Radio Friday.

After the marathon was shut down mid-race last year due to extreme heat, Munday said the organization has amped up its communications this year.

"We felt that we hadn't done a very good job of that last year in preparing them for what they might see and then communicating what would happen if there was any type of incident," Munday said.

So this year, Munday said they started communicating with racers earlier and made sure to give them details about what to expect on the course.

The marathon was founded in 1979, but Munday said the event has "grown so much over the years."

More and more people from out of town are participating in the race every year, Munday said.

"There are definitely people who want to run in every province."

The race starts at 7 a.m. outside the IG Field.