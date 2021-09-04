Runners, organizers gear up for return of in-person Manitoba Marathon

With the in-person return of the Manitoba Marathon just hours away, organizer Rachel Munday says she still can't quite believe it's finally happening.

"We've been planning for it for two years and hoping and crossing our fingers," Munday said.

"The excitement has just been building over the last few days. We can just hardly contain it."

The event was last held in person before the pandemic in June 2019. Last year, the marathon went virtual.

But on Sunday, runners will pound the pavement once again around the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, though a virtual option remains available.

The in-person event will be a scaled back marathon with just a fraction of the runners, staff and volunteers usually in attendance, Munday said.

And the route for the full marathon will be different too: now, runners will do two loops of a half course.

"The purpose of that was to reduce our imprint on the city. We needed less city services and that kind of thing. We need less volunteers to run it," she said.

"The whole plan was to reduce contact points and just to allow runners to run safely and have the same experience, but not need as many people to put the race on."

Masks will also be required for participants and volunteers in the start and finish areas. And the way the races get started will change a bit, too.

"Runners won't start with a gun start, which means they take off at one time. We're doing what's called a pulse start, so runners will be five across and we'll start five runners every five seconds," Munday said.

As one of the first Canadian races to happen in person again during the pandemic, she said the organizers are feeling the pressure to show they can pull everything off safely and do it well.

"We don't have any room for error," she said.

'Labour of love'

Winnipegger Sam Relano, who finished eighth in the Manitoba Marathon in 2018, is also getting ready for this year's race — but not because he's running.

With a new baby at home and less time to train, Relano said he's decided instead to help his friend Chris Dekoning during his race.

With water stations out of the picture because of COVID-19 public health protocols, Relano said he's planning to strategically place water bottles along the side of the road for Dekoning to pick up as he runs.

He said he may have to help his friend overcome the mental aspect of running a pared-down marathon, since this year has fewer than 3,000 people registered across all events. Usually, the race sees between 10,000 and 20,000 runners.

"If there's no one to chase, then you can kind of get stuck in your own head," Relano said.

"So hopefully by the time I see him about 10 miles out, he'll still be on track."

While Munday said planning this year's event has been overwhelming at times, the few signs of a return to normal in the last few days — picking up race gear, seeing food delivered for the runners — have her feeling optimistic.

"It's a labour of love. And to be able to bring people back to the start line is such a gift, so we can't wait," she said.

"It's exciting to see people. It's exciting to know that we can do it safely. And it's exciting to think that maybe 2022 will be even more normal and even better than ever."