Break out your sneakers: Manitoba Marathon planning for limited in-person races in 2021

A Manitoba Marathon comeback is in planning for 2021, albeit at a later date and with a blend of in-person and virtual races.

Organizers aim to hold the races on Labour Day weekend instead of the traditional Father's Day event.

The plan is to make a limited number of spaces for in-person participation on Sept. 4 and 5, while also holding virtual events so runners and walkers can participate remotely, a news release says.

Organizers will also stagger the races, so that the 5K and 10K events will take place on Saturday, Sept. 4, while the half and full marathons will take place on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Registration will open at the beginning of March.

Other races that were forced to cancel their in-person events due to the pandemic also plan to come back in 2021.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Half Marathon is scheduled for Oct. 17 after organizers were forced to cancel two years in a row — the first year due to an unprecedented snowstorm, the second due to COVID-19.