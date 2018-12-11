Woman charged in stabbing death in Bunibonibee Cree Nation, Man.

A 38-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter after a stabbing death earlier this week in Bunibonibee Cree Nation.

At 2:45 a.m. on Monday, RCMP got a report that a 45-year-old man had been stabbed at a home in the community roughly 575 kilometres north of Winnipeg, which is also known as Oxford House.

The man was taken to the Oxford House Nursing Station in stable condition, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday. His condition deteriorated and he was pronounced dead at 9:45 a.m.

RCMP arrested and charged a woman, 38, from the community with manslaughter.

She's in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Thompson on Thursday.

The investigation continues.