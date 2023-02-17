New campsite reservation system for Manitoba Parks set to launch in March

A new reservation service for Manitoba's provincial parks will provide easier navigation and enhanced service for campers for the 2023 camping season, the Manitoba government says.

The new reservation system will open for new account creations on Mar. 27 with more information on creation, tips and technical advice prior to the service's launch, Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt said in a news release Friday.

Previous accounts will not be transferred to the new system, meaning campers will need to create a new account to access the service. Campers are urged to log into their existing accounts prior to March 24 to make note of their previous reservations and preferred campsites.

The province is working with Guelph, Ont.-based company Camis Inc., which has been providing call centre services to Manitoba Parks for the past two camping seasons.

Campsite reservations will open at 7 a.m. CT over six days beginning April 3. Reservations will continue to be accepted through the Manitoba Parks call centre.

"Provincial parks are treasured by Manitobans and we want to provide a positive experience when guests book a spot at a provincial campground," Nesbitt said. "We are excited to provide Manitobans with an enhanced park reservation experience to plan for enjoyment of our beautiful summers and make great camping memories."

Nesbitt said the province will be closely monitoring Manitoban's experiences with the new system and refining the reservation process as necessary.

