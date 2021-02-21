Manitoba eyes mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for certain jobs

Manitoba is examining the "merits and the downfalls" of making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for people working in some sectors, such as personal care homes.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the province's vaccination task force, was asked Wednesday if her team has made any suggestions to the provincial government that people be fully vaccinated in order to work in any specific sectors or industries or participate in certain activities.

"We're discussing a lot of things like that right now, but no decisions have been made and no final recommendations from public health have been made," she said.

"But there are discussions around the merits and the downfalls of making vaccines mandatory in things like personal care homes or corrections or acute care facilities. That is being discussed — to come up with a recommendation."

Premier Brian Pallister and Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced on Wednesday that a further loosening of restrictions will come into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

The changes expand gathering sizes and allow businesses to reopen or, if they're already open, increase capacity.

At the same time, the rate at which people are getting vaccinated has started to level out in Manitoba, which prompted a one-day vax-a-thon on Wednesday in an attempt to boost to the numbers.

The percentage of eligible people who've had first doses increased just 0.2 of a percentage point between Tuesday and Wednesday, and second doses went up only slightly more, by 0.7, in the same time.

The province has started to offer incentives for those who are fully vaccinated. Those who have gotten a second dose at least two weeks ago can go to movie theatres and museums and attend pro sporting events as part of the upcoming changes in restrictions.

Manitoba isn't the only province looking at making vaccines a requirement.

A draft provincial document obtained by CBC News reveals the Ontario government is also wading through the legal and ethical issues involved in developing vaccination policies for certain employment sectors.

The document says some employers are asking the government to provide clear rules on whether they can demand proof of vaccination from their workers and whether they can require employees to be fully vaccinated.