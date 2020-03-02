Manitoba man finds mystery woman who saved his life at Toronto airport

A Gimli man has found the stranger who stepped in and saved his life after he had a heart attack while standing in line at an airport.

Stefan Tergesen, 58, ran to his gate and was standing in line for a flight to India at Toronto Pearson International Airport in January.

He felt a bit dizzy and collapsed.

He didn't regain consciousness until he was in an ambulance.

"So there was just this big blank spot, and of course the curiosity is what happened in that time, space when I wasn't around," he told Information Radio host Marcy Markusa.

After Tergesen realized he'd suffered a health emergency, he thanked the paramedic caring for him in the ambulance, but learned the man wasn't responsible for saving him after all. He was told it was a woman — a nurse — at the airport who stepped up to help him.

Tergesen put out messages on Facebook and other social media platforms, hoping the woman would speak up.

But it was a CBC article about what happened to him and the importance of AED machines that helped him find his saviour, he said.

Ingrid Cook, a Canadian paramedic who works internationally, saw the article and reached out to him on Facebook, allowing him to thank her while also finding out exactly what did happen that fateful day.

She was about to board a flight to London with a connection to Africa when she heard an Air Canada employee call out for a medic, so she rushed over to help, he said.

Apparently, three other women already had jumped in and were doing what they could, he said.

"So apparently, I had a little group of guardian angels," he said.

Cook and Tergesen are trying to co-ordinate a meet-up in person.

"As soon as I can, I'm going to fly out there and treat her to a fancy dinner — and give her the hug she so richly deserves."