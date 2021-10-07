Manitoba man dies after being shot by hunter, police say

A German man has been charged with manslaughter after police say he shot and killed another man while hunting in rural Manitoba earlier this week.

RCMP got a call around 7:55 p.m. Tuesday about a man who had been shot in a wooded area off of Silver Bridge Road south of Elma, Man., a municipality about 90 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

When officers arrived, they were advised that a 59-year-old man from Rosengart, Man., had been pronounced dead, Mounties said in a news release Thursday.

Rosengart is located near the United States border, about 100 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg — and about 170 kilometres from where the man was found dead.

Police said the investigation determined the man was shot by a 45-year-old man from Germany who was hunting in the area.

He was arrested on Wednesday and had a court appearance in Winnipeg scheduled for Thursday.

The men didn't know each other and weren't hunting together, Mounties said.

Police continue to investigate, with help from major crime services, RCMP forensic identification services and Manitoba Conservation Officer Service, the release said.

