Wind warnings issued for Lake Manitoba, other major lakes

Several major lakes in Manitoba are facing wind warnings beginning Thursday.

Northwest wind gusts of up to 60 kilometre per hour are expected to cause water levels to rise by up to five feet along the southern shoreline of Lake Manitoba, Manitoba's Hydrological Forecast Centre said in a Wednesday news release.

The wind may also sweep across the southern basins of Lake Winnipeg, Lake Winnipegosis and Lake Dauphin, which continue to sit at higher than normal levels for this time of year.

On Lake Manitoba, areas at risk of significant wind effects stretch from the Oak Point shoreline around the southern basin to near Langruth, and parts of the north basin near the Narrows, the province said.

Residents and property owners should take precautions and check for updates on the forecast though the province's website.

Anyone who needs help with flood mitigation issues should contact their local authority, or 911 in case of emergencies.

