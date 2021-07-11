Mobile grocery market sells Manitoba-made products out of an old ambulance

In April, at the peak of the third wave of the pandemic, Joshua Vatnsdal launched Prairie Flavours, a grocery delivery service done from a repurposed ambulance.

"I spotted this ambulance in a farmer's field when I was picking up my son who was volunteering there," said Vatnsdal.

"I asked the farmer if she was willing to sell the ambulance, and she said yes, she was happy to get rid of it."

Before Vatnsdal purchased it, the ambulance was used by the farmer to transport her chickens for slaughter — but Vatnsdal promises it's been "thoroughly cleaned" since then.

Vatnsdal, with the help of his father, gutted the ambulance, and decked it out with shelving and secure spots to put coolers for perishable items.

Deliveries in cottage country

Each weekend, Vatnsdal has a delivery route that takes him through cottage country, mostly around Lake Winnipeg, with stops in Steinbach, Gimli and Beausejour.

"The idea initially came when I was up at my parent's cottage in Matlock five years ago and one of the stores closed down and there was nowhere to go pick up your pancake mix or your coffee," said Vatnsdal.

"I had the idea back then it would be super cool to have a mobile market come up on the weekends to provide cottagers with some of the essentials."

Prairie Flavours is a bit different than other grocers, as they only sell Manitoba-made products. They currently stock products from 65 vendors, with cottage cooking essentials like pancake mixes, jams, granolas and dried mushrooms.

They also carry some more unique Manitoba-made products, like cricket protein powder.

Manitoba-made roasted crickets and cricket protein powder are some of the more unusual items Prairie Flavours sell. (Stephanie Cram/CBC)

"[I'm] just trying to help stimulate the economy, save the environment, all that stuff that's associated with the buy local movement and to keep that going," said Vatnsdal.

"I've had a renewed interest in supporting local businesses because I see how much they struggle … it's just helping out your neighbour."

Vatnsdal says that the ambulance is definitely eye-catching.

Joshua Vatnsdal in the back of his decommissioned ambulance, which he now uses for his business, Prairie Flavours. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"I've seen a few double takes and people want to take a little peek inside and ask if the sirens are running," said Vatnsdal.

"You don't see too many ambulances doing other things than helping, you know, people with medical issues."

As for the sirens, they've been decommissioned.

Vatnsdal doesn't have plans to buy a fleet of old ambulances for Prairie Flavours, but he does want to expand the company.

"I would like to become some kind of non-profit organization and try and go to these food deserts and go to maybe some parking lots that are in high-density older populations, and sell food at cost so they can buy affordable, healthy food, fruits and vegetables," said Vatnsdal.

"This isn't a money maker, it's just trying to help out small businesses and have some fun."