Sarah Lazaruk was on her way home from a weekend away at the cabin when she saw what some wildlife enthusiasts wait decades to see: a pack of Canadian lynx in the wild.

It was just before sundown when she was travelling on provincial road 309 near the Whiteshell when she turned a corner and found four lynx sitting in the middle of the road.

"They kind of looked at the vehicle and as we got closer, they started making their way into the bush. Their paws are so large that they don't sink in the snow," Lazaruk said.

She was surprised to see more than one of them together. Three of the cats had a smaller build, and Lazaruk thinks it was a mother and her cubs.

"We didn't think that they travelled in packs, but doing further research, it looks like they travel in packs when they're still young," Lazaruk said.

Last year, around the same date, time and location on the road, Lazaruk caught a glimpse of a lynx for the first time, but the rarity of seeing several of them together made this week's sighting extra special.

Second sighting in a week

Harry Thiessen and his wife, Allison, had a similar encounter a few days earlier about 35 kilometres north of Lazaruk's sighting.

While driving around Betula Lake, Harry caught a glimpse of a lynx in the corner of his eye. He stopped the truck, and the couple watched three more, smaller lynx come out of the bush.

They crossed the road in front of the car, seemingly unbothered by its presence.

Both Lazaruk and the couple saw the cats up close, within 15 metres.

Thiessen and his wife own Nutimik Lodge, and have heard from guests that they've seen lynx and other wildlife while out on the trails this year.

Lynx population can fluctuate dramatically

Jim Roth, an associate professor at the University of Manitoba who has studied lynx population dynamics and diets, was fascinated to hear that Manitobans are seeing lynx more frequently.

"They're one of these species that some years, they are very abundant, and other years, they're not," Roth said.

Lynx population numbers tend to follow the population numbers of snowshoe hares, their primary food source. Both animals follow what Roth says is a "classic population cycle."

"They fluctuate dramatically in abundance, and about every ten years they'll hit a peak. And then snowshoe hare numbers start to drop, and then lynx [population] drops ."

The lynx's reliance on the snowshoe hare also explains why Lazaruk noticed their paws don't sink into the snow: It's an adaptation to allow them to hunt the hares.

"Both of these species have really large feet to reduce the front load, so they can walk across things just like snow — like humans who put on snowshoes so they can travel across the snow," Roth said.

While there's no way to know for sure that Lazaruk and Thiessen's sightings are the same family, Roth says he wouldn't be surprised if they were. Lynx can be territorial and defend areas from other lynx.

Because they are rarely seen by people, especially up close, Roth doesn't think they pose a large threat to humans.