Manitoba lowers vaccine age eligibility to 40 and older

All Manitobans 40 and older can now book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at one of the province's supersites or pop-up clinics, the province announced Friday.

Earlier this week, the province's vaccine implementation task force said it would open eligibility to new groups each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Johanu Botha, the task force's operations lead, said it's possible age ranges may drop about five years on average with each update.

The province plans to make everyone over 18 eligible for the vaccine by May 21. People age 12 and up may also become eligible to book a shot by the same day.

All First Nations people 18 and older are already eligible for a vaccine. People age 30 to 39 with certain health conditions, and anyone 40 and older, can also book appointments for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine through medical clinics and pharmacies that have doses.

A new vaccination supersite opened Friday at the Winnipeg Soccer Federation North facility at 770 Leila Ave. in Garden City. This is the sixth supersite to open in Manitoba, and the second in Winnipeg.