Manitoba looking for temporary low-acuity hospital sites during pandemic

The province is seeking places that could possibly act as alternative low-acuity care facilities for hospitals, in case the COVID-19 situation in Manitoba becomes more severe.

The province is searching for a maximum of eight facilities: four in Winnipeg and two each in Brandon and Thompson, according to a request for proposal issued on Friday.

The facilities in Winnipeg and Brandon must be able to accommodate 120 people, while those in Thompson must be able to accommodate 60 people, the RFP says.

Among the requirements listed are the ability for the bidder to set up a unit within 24 to 28 hours, and the ability to provide biohazard receptacles, food services, linens and a panel system for separation.

Submissions also have to provide information on how bidders would facilitate cots, washrooms and security at the site.

This latest RFP was issued a couple of days after the province issued a RFP that sought hotels and modular housing to help Manitobans self-isolate.

A Winnipeg hotel was scheduled to open as an isolation centre this past weekend.

As of Tuesday, Manitoba has 217 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19. There have been three deaths connected with the illness — the latest announced by health officials on Tuesday.

There are 12 people in hospital, six of whom are in intensive care, as of Tuesday.

Twenty-one people have recovered from the virus, provincial health officials said Tuesday.

The latest request for proposal closes on April 13.

Latest local news: