Manitoba liquor workers agree to conciliation but strike action still going ahead as planned

The union for staff at Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries has agreed to conciliation talks — but not to stop the ongoing strike action.

A spokesperson for the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU), which represents 1,400 workers, said it agreed to the Crown corporation's request to bring in a conciliator in an effort to find a settlement in the contract dispute.

While that is happening, the union intends to continue with its plans for escalated job action.

Workers at the Liquor & Lotteries distribution centre on King Edward Street in Winnipeg and those at retail Liquor Mart, will be on the picket line Wednesday and Thursday.

All members of the bargaining unit are also refusing to work overtime until further notice.

The workers' last contract expired in March 2022. The bargaining teams have been meeting regularly since then, but MGEU president Kyle Ross has said the employer has not been making fair wage offers.

Liquor & Lotteries has presented a four-year contract with a two per cent wage increase each year, with additional bumps to ensure those at the bottom end of the pay scale get legislated minimum wage increases.

On Monday, Ross said 3.3 per cent would be fair, as it is tied to the consumer price index.

Most Liquor Marts were closed for a single day last week when workers held a one-day walkout. Only a handful of locations in Winnipeg and Brandon stayed open, with management filling the positions.

Distribution centre staff also walked the picket lines for a few days last week. That includes workers in the warehouse and those performing office functions related to specialty wine stores, the cannabis division, supply chain management, licensee sales and marketing, the MGEU said.

Liquor & Lotteries has said its monetary offer includes more than just a two per cent wage increase. It said it includes "increases to starting wages and other pay scale adjustments to address increases to Manitoba's minimum wage and other impactful improvements for all staff."

It also said the union's strike actions could negatively impact the summer festival season and hospitality industry.