Manitoba liquor strike sours Winnipeg Wine Festival

The annual Winnipeg Wine Festival is being temporarily shelved because of the Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries strike, organizers say.

"Based upon what is unfolding in the greater community … we feel this decision is prudent," festival manager Kathleen Mason said in an email to CBC News.

The event, in support of Special Olympics Manitoba, typically features more than 400 wines from close to a dozen countries. It was set for Sept. 16–23.

"As soon as we confirm the new dates, we will let you know," Mason said in her email.

Previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new dates, she said.

A provincewide strike by about 1,400 unionized Liquor & Lotteries staff, represented by the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union, is now in its second week.

The workers have been without a contract since their last collective agreement with the Crown corporation expired in March 2022.

Limited strike action and lockouts at the retail liquor stores and the Liquor & Lotteries distribution centre on King Edward Street in Winnipeg began in July before escalating into the full-blown strike on Aug. 8.

That's left most Liquor Mart locations closed for more than a week and has put a big dent in inventory at private vendors, restaurants and other places that sell alcohol.

An independent conciliator has recommended binding arbitration to settle the dispute. Liquor & Lotteries said Monday it has accepted that recommendation, but MGEU says it wants to ensure the arbitration process is fair before agreeing to it.

Binding arbitration is a contractual agreement to settle disputes out of court using a neutral third party. In this case, it would be a hearing before an arbitrator who would decide the terms of the new collective agreement.

The two sides would be legally obligated to adhere to the decision, unlike the conciliation process, which is not binding.

Liquor & Lotteries and the MGEU have already tried negotiating face to face and using a conciliator. In conciliation, the two sides speak to a neutral third-party, who acts as a liaison to relay information between them and try to resolve the matter.

Under current labour laws, parties involved in a labour dispute can apply for binding arbitration if a strike or lockout continues for 60 days.

That means both parties will be made to enter arbitration if they don't reach a deal by Sept. 17, the president and CEO of Liquor & Lotteries said Wednesday.