Manitoba pulls Russian products from Liquor Marts in response to Ukraine invasion

Manitoba's Liquor Marts have pulled Russian products from their shelves as the country's military attacks continue in Ukraine.

Among the thousands of products the stores carry, only two are affected: Russian Standard Vodka and Baltika 7 Premium Lager, a single-serving beer, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries president and CEO Manny Atwal said in an emailed statement.

While other products on the stores' shelves may seem like they're Russian because of their name, artwork, marketing features or style of liquor, they are not produced in Russia, the statement says.

Atwal says the Crown corporation is aware of reports of other non-Russian products that might be owned by Russian companies, though they won't be removed from shelves just yet.

Because of how liquor is sourced and purchased in Manitoba, the statement says, the organization doesn't typically get information about ownership structures or companies involved in the products it carries.

"Products are purchased through liquor agents who sell on behalf of producers from around the world. We only receive information on products that align with federal importation regulations, such as place of manufacture," Atwal said.

"As a result, we have focused on products declared as made in Russia at this time. This may be subject to change."

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries would also comply with any further-reaching embargoes or economic sanctions put in place by the federal government, the statement says.

A provincial spokesperson confirmed via email the products were pulled at the province's request to show support for Ukraine and display Manitoba's opposition to the Russian invasion.

Similar steps were taken at liquor stores across Canada on Friday, with retailers in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island pulling Russian-made products from store shelves.

Politicians in Manitoba previously considered banning Russian vodka from the province's liquor stores in 2014, as the country moved to annex Crimea.

The spokesperson for the Manitoba government also pointed to a rally being held at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 5 p.m. Saturday, when the flag of Ukraine will be projected onto the building.

The Ukrainian flag will also be raised in Memorial Park near the legislative building on Saturday, the spokesperson said.

Those gestures are in addition to $150,000 the province is providing to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to help with humanitarian aid as a result of the unfolding Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The congress and the Canada-Ukraine foundation have established the humanitarian relief hub to formalize a co-ordinated approach in providing humanitarian assistance to people who need it in Ukraine, the spokesperson said.

The flag has already been raised at Winnipeg's city hall, "following the unprovoked and unjustified Russian invasion," Mayor Brian Bowman said on Twitter .

"Members of City Council and I are thinking of the people of Ukraine & the many Ukrainian-Canadians who call Winnipeg home," Bowman said.