Manitoba Liquor Marts reduce hours of operation in response to COVID-19

Liquor Marts across the province are slightly reducing their hours in response to COVID-19, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries announced in a media release Friday.

Starting Saturday, stores in Brandon and Winnipeg (except the one in True North Square) will operate 10 a.m. to 8 p.m from Monday to Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Other Liquor Marts will also be adjusting their hours.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries is reminding its customers to follow physical distancing guidelines while shopping, to pay with a credit or debit card when possible, and that product returns are not being accepted at this time.

On Friday, Manitoba public health officials announced the first death related to COVID-19, and identified three new cases which brought the province's total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases to 39.

