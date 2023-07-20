Strike action continues for Manitoba liquor distribution centre workers

Workers at the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries distribution centre remain on strike Thursday with plans to return to the bargaining table on Friday, the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU) said in a news release on Thursday.

The strike will continue until 7 a.m. on Saturday, the union said. Liquor Marts will remain open on Friday.

The distribution centre includes staff working in the warehouse and performing office functions related to specialty wine stores, the cannabis division, supply chain management, licensee sales and marketing, the MGEU said.

All members of the bargaining unit will refuse to work overtime until further notice.

Unionized staff from Manitoba-owned Liquor Marts began picketing Wednesday, when about 1,400 workers walked off the job for a one-day strike.

The majority of Liquor Marts were closed on Wednesday, with a handful of locations in Winnipeg and Brandon remaining open.