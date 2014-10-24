Taps at Manitoba Liquor Mart Growler Bars shut down for good July 1

If you're one of the few Manitobans still filling your growler at the Liquor Mart, you'll have to find new source for your suds.

Liquor Mart Growler Bars will be closing July 1, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries has announced.

The closure is due to the success of local beer sources, the Liquor Mart website says.

"The primary aim of the growler program was to help develop the local craft beer industry," the announcement says.

"With a dozen local breweries and taprooms producing and selling craft beer, and growler service available at several hotel beer vendors, the demand for growlers at Liquor Marts has steadily declined and the program has served its purpose."

Liquor Marts with growler bars will continue filling the containers until June 30, or while supplies last.

The website lists a dozen breweries and taprooms that sell growlers, as well as half a dozen hotel beer vendors that fill the large bottles.The Liquor Mart bars fill 1.89 litre and 946 ml bottles.