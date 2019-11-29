Winnipeg Liquor Mart closes for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Winnipeg Liquor Mart has been closed for deep cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the Crown corporation responsible for alcohol sales said Wednesday.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries said in a Wednesday press release it was notified earlier in the day by an employee at the Garden City Liquor Mart that their COVID-19 test results were positive.

The employee last worked at the store in northwest Winnipeg on Saturday. Liquor & Lotteries said it is reaching out to customers who were in the store.

The staff member is self-isolating and recovering at home, the release said.

Liquor & Lotteries said another Liquor Mart location, near the intersection of Main Street and Pritchard Avenue, was also closed for additional cleaning as a precautionary measure.

An employee at that location had been in contact with the Garden City staffer.

_______________________________________________________________________

Latest local news:

_____________________________________________________________________

The Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union said in a statement it wants more safety precautions for liquor store staff who continue to serve the public during the pandemic.

While some stores have recently installed Plexiglas screens and physical distancing markers on the floors, the union has been calling on the employer to set up better protection at all locations in the province.

MGEU also wants Liquor Marts to limit sales to credit and debit transactions only.