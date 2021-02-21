Main Street Liquor Mart employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at a Winnipeg liquor store has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries.

The person last worked at the Main & Pritchard Liquor Mart on Feb. 14 between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and on Feb. 15 and 16 between 2:30 and 8:30 p.m.

"The employee last worked on the following days, which, based on what we know about this virus, would have been during their period of communicability. The employee was not symptomatic at the time but developed symptoms following their last shift," Laurel Trotter, a communications officer with the Crown corporation said in a news release on Saturday.

While at work, the worker was wearing a mask, observing good hand hygiene and physical distancing, the release says.

"Out of an abundance of caution, areas the employee frequented underwent an additional thorough disinfection, over and above the enhanced cleaning measures already in place," the release says.

Liquor Mart employees are required to self-monitor for symptoms.