Liquor & Lotteries staff to continue strike action Sunday

Some unionized employees at Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries will still be staying off the job Sunday, while others will be heading back to work.

"They're asking for a fair and reasonable wage because they need it and they've earned it," said Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU) president, Kyle Ross, in an interview with CBC on Saturday.

Liquor store workers in Winnipeg and Brandon will continue striking, while all other liquor store employees in rural and northern stores will be working on Sunday, MGEU said in a Saturday news release.

Those working Sunday will not perform some duties, including reviewing pallet sheets and signing off on receivables.

In an emailed statement Saturday, MBLL spokesperson said inventory is limited at rural Liquor Marts because of the job action.

"With the MGEU refusing to allow employees to restock shelves, and no ability for MBLL to deliver inventory, once products run out those stores will be closed," the spokesperson said.

MBLL doesn't have the inventory it needs to keep locations in Winnipeg and Brandon open on Sunday, the spokesperson added.

"Some or all Liquor Marts may be open on Monday – it depends upon what the MGEU does next," the spokesperson added.

Ross said the replacement workers MBLL has hired at the distribution centre continue to work, leaving members feeling disrespected.

"These members are good at their jobs, and they really want to do their job," he said.

With the union and the Crown corporation meeting with the conciliator on Sunday, Ross said it's hard to say if negotiations will come to an end soon.

"We know these things can end quickly. It's really about them showing some respect to our workers," he said.