Head of Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries leaving for private-sector post after 3 years on the job

The man whose leadership led to the creation of secure entrances at many Manitoba Liquor Marts will be on the move in the new year.

Manny Atwal is leaving his position as president and chief executive officer with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries on Jan. 6, to pursue an opportunity in the private sector, according to a news release Wednesday.

That Crown corporation is responsible for the sale of liquor and cannabis products in the province, and also oversees legalized gambling.

In the release, board chair Bonnie Mitchelson said Atwal had a positive impact early in his tenure, which began on Nov. 4, 2019.

Barely two weeks after Atwal Liquor and Lotteries, a violent attack at the Tyndall Park Liquor Mart left three employees injured, one of whom was taken to hospital.

Mitchelson said Atwal took swift and decisive action in responding to rising thefts and robberies facing the province's Liquor Marts, restoring a sense of safety for employees and customers alike.

He pushed for secure entrances, meaning stores are locked and customers have to show valid photo ID at a security station before being able to shop at Liquor Marts throughout the province, which the Crown corporation says have reduced incidence of theft by about 97 per cent and eliminated robberies.

A secure entrance was installed at the Tyndall Market Liquor Mart after staff was assaulted during a robbery in 2019. Many other Manitoba Liquor Marts have since followed suit with measures that require people to provide valid photo identification before entry. (Submitted by Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries)

The release also credits Atwal's leadership during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Liquor and Lotteries looked for alternatives through online gaming and modernized liquor sales, like new delivery, and click and collect options.

Mitchelson also noted how fortunate the Crown corporation was to have Atwal's keen eye for innovative and collaborative solutions in generating revenue for the government.

Gerry Sul, the executive vice-president of gaming and entertainment with Liquor & Lotteries, will serve as the acting president and chief executive officer during the search for Atwal's successor.