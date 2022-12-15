Head of Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries leaving for private-sector post after 3 years on the job
Manny Atwal spearheaded the installation of secure entrances at Liquor Marts
The man whose leadership led to the creation of secure entrances at many Manitoba Liquor Marts will be on the move in the new year.
Manny Atwal is leaving his position as president and chief executive officer with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries on Jan. 6, to pursue an opportunity in the private sector, according to a news release Wednesday.
That Crown corporation is responsible for the sale of liquor and cannabis products in the province, and also oversees legalized gambling.
In the release, board chair Bonnie Mitchelson said Atwal had a positive impact early in his tenure, which began on Nov. 4, 2019.
Barely two weeks after Atwal Liquor and Lotteries, a violent attack at the Tyndall Park Liquor Mart left three employees injured, one of whom was taken to hospital.
Mitchelson said Atwal took swift and decisive action in responding to rising thefts and robberies facing the province's Liquor Marts, restoring a sense of safety for employees and customers alike.
He pushed for secure entrances, meaning stores are locked and customers have to show valid photo ID at a security station before being able to shop at Liquor Marts throughout the province, which the Crown corporation says have reduced incidence of theft by about 97 per cent and eliminated robberies.
The release also credits Atwal's leadership during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Liquor and Lotteries looked for alternatives through online gaming and modernized liquor sales, like new delivery, and click and collect options.
Mitchelson also noted how fortunate the Crown corporation was to have Atwal's keen eye for innovative and collaborative solutions in generating revenue for the government.
Gerry Sul, the executive vice-president of gaming and entertainment with Liquor & Lotteries, will serve as the acting president and chief executive officer during the search for Atwal's successor.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?