Manny Atwal named president and CEO of Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries have appointed a new president and CEO to run the Crown corporation.

Randy Williams, chair of MLL's board of directors announced Friday that Manny Atwal will take over the role starting Nov. 4.

An alum of the I.H. Asper School of Business at the University of Manitoba, Atwal most recently served as a vice-preisdent of sales, marketing and strategy for StandardAero, an aerospace maintenance and repair company based in Arizona that also operates in Winnipeg.

"Manny brings over 27 years of business experience from both Canadian and international perspectives, as well as a wealth of knowledge in managing world-class companies," Williams said in a media release. "His strategic management experience will complement the work of the leadership team at Liquor & Lotteries.

"We are grateful to have found someone of his calibre to help guide and advance the goals of the corporation to best serve Manitobans."