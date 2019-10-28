Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries 'not giving up' as weekly thefts reach hundreds

As videos of people robbing liquor marts continue to spread on social media, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is urging people not to try to be a hero when they see a crime in progress.

"No one's life or safety is worth a bottle," said MLL director of corporate and public affairs Andrea Kowal at a news conference on Monday. "It's just not worth it."

Winnipeg police issued a similar warning over the weekend warning customers not to take video of the thefts either.

Kowal said the Crown corporation's liquor marts are being robbed hundreds of times a week. There's no silver bullet to stop the problem, but she said they're still looking at more steps they can take to try to mitigate theft.

"We're not giving up," said Kowal. "Everytime we put something in place, it works for a little while and then they figure out how to get around it."

Kowal said while liquor mart thefts have gotten a lot of attention in Winnipeg, the issue is much larger than what's happening in their stores.

"It's not going to be solved by law enforcement and security. This is a city-wide, maybe North America-wide problem that's going to involve groups that work with families, addictions groups, public health, social agencies," she said.

"If we closed the liquor marts — whether we closed them to make a Consumers Distributing model, or literally closed them and said, 'we're not gonna be in this business anymore' — this issue is still going to exist."

Consumers Distributing, a retail chain that closed in 1996, used a shopping model where customers browsed through a catalogue to select items and then an attendant retrieved the items from the warehouse.

Kowal said the thefts are taking a toll on liquor mart staff, and asked people to be empathetic to them.