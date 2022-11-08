Manitoba's new water strategy: Limiting its use

Manitoba is unveiling a new water strategy that emphasizes conservation – and floats the idea of a new pricing system.

The provincial government released a strategy that will, in broad strokes, guide Manitoba's actions to protect its water resources for years to come, and will develop an action plan this winter to determine its future decisions.

The strategy vows to "make every drop count" by valuing the province's water resources.

"The focus needs to shift from supply-side management solutions to approaches that reduce how much water we use," the strategy reads.

Possible options could include new water-pricing structures, updating leak detection and repair, and designing landscapes that reduce or eliminate the need for irrigation. The province will consult Manitobans as it considers various ideas.

The strategy also commits to protecting biodiversity, groundwater and surface water quality, as well as meeting current and future water supply needs.

Water infrastructure needs are pressing, but the "foremost challenge is our infrastructure deficit," the strategy reads, with some structures needing rehabilitation or replacement.

The strategy is Manitoba's first in-depth look at water management since the former NDP government developed an approach in 2003.