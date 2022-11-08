Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Manitoba's new water strategy: Limiting its use

Manitoba is unveiling a new water strategy that emphasizes conservation – and floats the idea of a new pricing system.

Province may test waters of new pricing system in bid to conserve

Ian Froese · CBC News ·
A new water strategy from the provincial government seeks to manage water systems in order to support ecosystems, communities and economies for generations to come. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Manitoba is unveiling a new water strategy that emphasizes conservation – and floats the idea of a new pricing system.

The provincial government released a strategy that will, in broad strokes, guide Manitoba's actions to protect its water resources for years to come, and will develop an action plan this winter to determine its future decisions.

The strategy vows to "make every drop count" by valuing the province's water resources.

"The focus needs to shift from supply-side management solutions to approaches that reduce how much water we use," the strategy reads.

Possible options could include new water-pricing structures, updating leak detection and repair, and designing landscapes that reduce or eliminate the need for irrigation. The province will consult Manitobans as it considers various ideas.

The strategy also commits to protecting biodiversity, groundwater and surface water quality, as well as meeting current and future water supply needs.

Water infrastructure needs are pressing, but the "foremost challenge is our infrastructure deficit," the strategy reads, with some structures needing rehabilitation or replacement.

The strategy is Manitoba's first in-depth look at water management since the former NDP government developed an approach in 2003.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ian Froese

Provincial Affairs Reporter

Ian Froese covers provincial politics and its impact for CBC Manitoba. He previously reported on a bit of everything for newspapers. You can reach him at ian.froese@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now