Willard Reaves will run in Fort Whyte in next election: Manitoba Liberals

The Manitoba Liberal Party plans to once again nominate Willard Reaves as their Fort Whyte candidate for the 2023 provincial election.

Reaves was narrowly defeated in a March byelection in Fort Whyte by Progressive Conservative candidate Obby Kahn.

Khan won 3,050 votes, compared to 2,853 for Reaves.

The Liberals said in a news release that Reaves will be nominated as the party's candidate at a meeting on Wednesday night, ahead of a provincial election slated for next year.

The party came close in the byelection, Reaves said in the news release, "but we didn't quite get the job done."

"This time we are going to get the ball in the end zone," said Reaves, who — like Khan — previously played with the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Fort Whyte byelection was prompted by the resignation of former premier Brian Pallister, who previously held the seat. He announced last summer that he was resigning.

Khan also defeated the NDP's Trudy Schroeder, the Green Party's Nicolas Geddert and Independent candidate Patrick Allard in the byelection.