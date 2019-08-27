Manitoba Liberals would open virtual addictions centre to deal with meth crisis
Centre would cost between $2 million and $3 million annually, leader Dougald Lamont says
The Manitoba Liberals are promising to open a virtual addictions co-ordination centre if elected on Sept.10.
Leader Dougald Lamont says people would access the centre by phone or online so they can get help with addictions when they need it.
It's based on a similar centre for opioid addiction in Alberta, but Lamont says it would also work to tackle Manitoba's methamphetamine crisis.
Lamont says the centre would cost between $2 million and $3 million annually.
The Liberals have already committed to adding more drug stabilization beds, treatment beds and medically supervised detox in the province.
The Addictions Foundation of Manitoba says meth use has increased by more than 100 per cent in adults and nearly 50 per cent in youth since 2014.
Sign up for CBC Manitoba's newsletter for insight into the latest election news. Every week until the campaign ends, we'll send you a roundup of what you need to know.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.