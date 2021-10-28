Liberals nominate Grey Cup-winning ex-Bomber to run in Fort Whyte riding vacated by Brian Pallister

The Manitoba Liberals hope their candidate for Fort Whyte can intercept the seat recently vacated by former premier Brian Pallister.

Former professional football player Willard Reaves, who won the Grey Cup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 1984, will be the nominee when a byelection is called in the constituency.

"I love the teamwork, I love being the team player, but when things are wrong, I like to speak up and I will speak up," Reaves said at a press conference announcing his candidacy.

"I'll be a very powerful voice for the people of Manitoba, not just in my riding of Fort Whyte, but all Manitobans," he said.

A meeting to confirm Reaves' nomination is scheduled for Nov. 5.

After retiring from football, the former all-star running back worked as a sergeant with the Manitoba Sheriff's Service.

Reaves chose to run for the Manitoba Liberals because he believes in what the party stands for, he said.

"I believe in the way they include everybody, not just a certain group of people. We need to be together and this party is for that," he said.

One major issue Reaves wants to push the government on is their resistance to paying court-ordered compensation to Indigenous children in the care of Child and Family Services.

Reaves was born in Flagstaff, Ariz., and has lived in Manitoba for 36 years.

Introducing Reaves on Thursday, Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said Reaves originally wanted to be a police officer, and is the great-great-grandson of Bass Reeves, who was born into slavery in 1838 and went on to become the first deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River.

Reaves and his ancestor both "worked for justice in systems that had built-in prejudices against people who looked like them," Lamont said.

The governing Progressive Conservatives and the Manitoba NDP take Manitobans for granted, Lamont said.

"The people of Fort Whyte have an amazing opportunity, and it's about more than just sending a message to the PCs that they don't deserve that seat again."

Pallister announced his resignation from his seat earlier this month.

A date for a byelection in the constituency has not been set. Provincial election law requires a byelection be held within six months of a seat becoming vacant.