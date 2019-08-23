Manitoba Liberals seek to reunite immigrant families, remove $500 'head tax'

The Liberal Party of Manitoba says it wants to be more welcoming to all immigrants to the province.

If elected in the 2019 provincial election, Liberal leader Dougald Lamont said Thursday his party would create a special stream for immigration focused on reuniting families and removing a $500 fee imposed by the Progressive Conservative government.

"It says something about the Pallister government that their very first act in power was to impose a head tax," Lamont said at a press conference Thursday. "A Manitoba Liberal government will eliminate it."

Brian Pallister's Progressive Conservatives brought in the fee as part of Manitoba's nominee program in November 2016.

The program allows the government to nominate immigrants according to the province's labour needs.

Lamont said he would open up a "family reunification stream" as part of the the provincial nominee program. The current nomination process seeks recent graduates, skilled workers, businesspeople and their families to establish themselves in Manitoba as permanent residents, according to the province's website.

The proposed stream is intended to benefit families living in the province who are waiting to provide support to their relatives, Lamont said. It would set aside a special stream for families, separate from business immigration.

"New Canadians who come to Manitoba through family reunification are more likely to stay in Manitoba and build a life here," Lamont said. "One of the ongoing challenges facing Manitoba is that people leave, often for opportunities elsewhere."

Lamont said a net 46,000 newcomers left the province in 10 years between 2006 and 2016.

"We believe that these proposals will mean that people who come to Manitoba will come here to stay."

The number of people affected by the suggested stream will depend on how many people apply and will require negotiating with the federal government because immigration is a shared responsibility, he said.

Lamont estimated the $500 charge per person immigrating to the province generated about $2 million in revenue a year.

"It's about creating financial barriers" he said, adding that immigration should not be used as a revenue stream. Relatives who come and help with child care, for example, will allow other family members to work.

"I do think this is a discriminatory policy," he said, comparing it tax regimes targeting investor immigrants. "Immigrants come here expecting opportunity and hoping for opportunity, but they're often asked for a lot, including in financial terms," Lamont said.

"What we want in Manitoba is for people to move here and stay."

Manitobans head to the polls on Sept. 10.

Sign up for CBC Manitoba's newsletter for insight into the latest election news. Every week until the campaign ends, we'll send you a roundup of what you need to know.