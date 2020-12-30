Manitoba Liberals call for warming spaces for homeless, speedier access to social assistance

Emergency support is needed to keep Winnipeg's homeless population safe, such as creating 24-hour warming centres in community clubs that are empty due to the pandemic, Manitoba's Liberal Party says.

The party on Wednesday called for immediate action to improve services for people who are homeless or facing homelessness due to evictions and pandemic measures.

Manitobans should know that during the day, many people who are homeless have no place to go, Liberal health critic Jon Gerrard said in a news release.

"A recent video showed Winnipeg police moving people out of a bus shelter on Portage Avenue," Gerrard said.

"With pandemic closures, evictions and a growing number of people finding themselves out of work, the Manitoba government needs to act now to keep people safe and warm," he said.

"There are a few months of winter ahead of us, and we need to act now."

The party is urging the province to improve access to daytime warming spaces and to speed up the employment and income assistance process.

"Many of the places people who are homeless often go during the day — malls, coffee shops — are closed due to pandemic measures," the party's news release says.

"Manitoba's Emergency Measures Organization should rent and operate safe spaces during the day so people can get warm, get something to drink and use a washroom. Empty businesses and community centres could both be used."

As for EIA, 90 per cent of applicants should get assistance within 24 hours, but it can take weeks for people applying for provincial social assistance to even get an appointment, the Liberals say.

Live updates on shelter space

The Liberals also want to see a central web portal created to provide live updates on available resources for people who are homeless and looking for shelter or a place to stay warm.

"While people who are homeless do not have internet-enabled devices, the places that they visit do. People who are homeless, or facing homelessness, need help navigating where they can get help," the news release says.

"A virtual one-stop-shop would make the need and resources clear."

Gerrard blames Manitoba's patchwork effort to treat addictions as contributing to the homeless situation.

"What you have is a revolving door, so that time after time, you have people who get partway through it and then they drop back and they never get all the way through," he said.

Individuals struggling with substance use and abuse need to be referred to detox and rehab services, and the process of recovery is often derailed by gaps in treatment and support, he said.

Better mental health and addictions supports are required and the funds should be available under the $400-million Canada-Manitoba health accord first agreed to on Aug. 21, 2017, the Liberals say.

The crisis in homelessness is years in the making and the pandemic should be an opportunity to make permanent changes in the way the province handles poverty and homelessness, the news release says.

A recent Campaign 2000 report showed that Manitoba is, once again, the child poverty capital of Canada, it says.

"There is a saying that a society should be judged by how we treat its most vulnerable people, and on that score, the Manitoba government's behaviour has been appalling," Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said.

"As a society, we have everything to gain and nothing to lose by treating people who are homeless with dignity."