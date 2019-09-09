Manitoba Liberals propose 'boldest' green plan, leader says
Lamont says party will declare a climate emergency and ban single-use plastics if elected Tuesday.
Leader Lamont says party will declare climate emergency, ban single-use plastics, if elected
The Manitoba Liberals say they will declare a climate emergency and ban single-use plastics if the party is elected on Tuesday.
Leader Dougald Lamont says his party has the boldest green plan.
Liberal bills to phase out single-use plastics and foam containers were defeated in 2009 and again this year.
Lamont says the party will bring the bill, which would phase out the plastics by 2025, back to the floor of the legislature.
The Liberals are also promising that they would make Manitoba carbon neutral by 2030, and follow the federal party's lead and raise the carbon tax to $50 a tonne by 2022.
The party has promised more than $1 billion in new annual spending
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.