'Austerity does not work,' Manitoba Liberals say, as party vows to pay off spending hike with economic growth

The Manitoba Liberals are promising to spend their way out of a recession, leader Dougald Lamont announced on Sunday.

Two days before the election, Lamont released his party's costed platform, which pledges $1.4 billion in spending in the first year alone to repair services neglected by previous governments.

His platform assumes economic growth would be stagnant at just 0.5 per cent over each of the next five years if the Progressive Conservatives remain in power.

"I am saying the Tories would put us in a recession," Lamont said.

Austerity doesn't work: Lamont

The Liberal leader suggests new initiatives under his leadership, such as increased spending in health care and education, would push the economy's growth rate above 1.5 per cent a year.

He said his party would be able to balance the budget in three years by also taking an increasing portion of the escalating federal carbon tax to pay off its new initiatives.

"All the evidence is that austerity does not work," Lamont said.

Lamont released his party's costed platform on Sunday, which includes $1.4 billion in spending to repair services that have been left neglected for decades. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The platform references the Liberal's priority areas, such as infrastructure, increasing the minimum wage, improving access to health care and addressing climate change.

"Hundreds of thousands of Manitobans are going to the polls Tuesday with doubt in their hearts. They can't trust who they're voting for is going to fix anything," Lamont said in a media release. "The Manitoba Liberal Party is here to show them we can work smarter, invest in growth, keep people healthy, and save the climate — all while balancing the budget."

The party has previously said it would spend $1.6 billion a year for 10 years on strategic infrastructure.

The Liberals also plan to invest about $20.8 million to fight the ongoing meth crisis. It plans to do so by creating a public awareness campaign, establish drug stabilization units, expanded treatment, transitional housing and expanding mental health services to cover clinical psychological therapy under Medicare.

The platform pegs the cost of an addictions hotline at $2.5 million the first year, $9.2 million to reinstate the special drugs program and $45 million to build more seniors' housing units.

The Manitoba Liberal party plans to invest in a climate plan with the goal of being carbon neutral by 2030. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Addressing climate change

The Liberals plan to invest $20 million per year to address climate change and make Manitoba carbon neutral by 2030.

It also plans to invest $10 million in 2020 and 2021 to upgrade sewage treatment facilities in Winnipeg and other municipalities to save Lake Winnipeg, rivers and waterways.

The Liberals pledge to spend $10 million per year in public transportation by investing in the 50-50 funding agreement and tapping into federal funding. The party also guarantees timely labour negotiations, so workers don't spend "months or years working without a contract."

