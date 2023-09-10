Manitoba Liberals pledge more help for community safety organizations, more safe places for youth

The Manitoba Liberal Party vows to increase funding to community safety organizations such as Bear Clan as part of its bid to reduce crime.

If elected, the Liberals would also combat crime by creating more safe places across the province and enhancing recreational programs to provide better opportunities for youth, Tyndall Park candidate Cindy Lamoureux announced on Sunday.

The party didn't provide more details as to the numbers or locations for these plans. It estimated these commitments would cost $1.5 million.

The Liberals are also committing to restore the youth justice committees that used to be offered in Manitoba.

They'd also empower the Liquor Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba to inspect storefronts and online vendors who may be selling cannabis illegally.

The party also repeated its pledge to pair mental health workers with police officers. It hasn't specified the number of these teams it would establish.

The provincial election is set for Oct. 3.