Manitoba Liberals promise to renegotiate carbon tax with feds, create $300M green fund

The Manitoba Liberals say they'll create a $300-million green fund to fight climate change and negotiate a new carbon tax agreement with the federal government if they're elected this fall.

The pledges announced Wednesday are the first environment planks of the party's election platform.

The $300-million-a-year fund would go toward projects that help restore wildlife habitats, establish electric vehicle charging stations and offer energy-saving retrofits, among other things.

"Unlike every other plan, the Manitoba Liberal plan is ambitious, it's practical, and it's achievable and it will work in making a difference on climate change," Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said at a news conference.

The party would also work with the federal government to come up with a made-in-Manitoba plan for carbon pricing so the province can be in full control of the proceeds, he said.

"Fundamentally, it's about the province taking back control of these funds and making sure that we're controlling how these funds are being spent, instead of the federal government."

The tax is added to gasoline, natural gas and other fossil fuels. The federal government says it doesn't keep the money — 90 per cent is returned to Manitobans through personal income tax rebate cheques and 10 per cent via investments to help businesses and communities reduce their carbon footprints.

Currently, Manitoba is one of the only provinces in Canada where the federal carbon tax is in full effect because the province hasn't created a carbon tax system that meets the federal government's requirements.

The provincial government previously took the federal government to court over its carbon tax plan and lost.

In 2021, a federal court judge rejected the province's argument that Ottawa should not have imposed an escalating minimum price on carbon because the Pallister government was developing its own emissions plan that could have been just as effective.

The Manitoba Liberals also promised to increase the area of protected land in the province by 30 per cent by 2030 by working with municipalities, First Nations and other stakeholders.