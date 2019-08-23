Liberals promise to deliver on PCs' 1,200-bed pledge from 2016

The Manitoba Liberals will finish what Brian Pallister couldn't — building 1,200 more beds for seniors — leader Dougald Lamont promised Friday at Tyndall Park.

Lamont said the Progressive Conservatives didn't get very far in building the 1,200 personal care home beds they promised in the 2016 election, only pledging to start construction in Steinbach and Carman later this year.

Lamont said if elected, a Liberal government would build 1,200 beds, which his party described as community-based seniors housing units, by 2024. The province's $160-million contribution would be matched by funding from the federal government's national housing strategy, he said.

In additional to personal care home beds, a Liberal government would build an unspecified number of supportive housing, assisted housing and 55-plus retirement units, and strive to keep seniors living in their homes whenever possible.

"Personal care homes are not the only answer," said Tyndall Park candidate Cindy Lamoureux.

The Liberals also would spend $38 million more on home-care services in their first year in government.

They also would shore up seniors programming with an extra $5 million annually, and establish an independent seniors' advocate, costing around $1.5 million, to make recommendations on areas of concern, such as transportation and health care.

The Manitoba provincial election is on Sept. 10.