Manitoba Liberals focus on reconciliation, health, seniors at annual general meeting

Reconciliation with Indigenous people, several health-related measures and a guaranteed minimum income for some seniors were top of mind for the Manitoba Liberal Party at its annual general meeting this weekend.

The two-day meeting was once again held virtually. Of the top policies members voted in favour of on Friday and Saturday, several were linked to reconciliation, Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said on Sunday.

"The No. 1 issue by far was having a focus on Indigenous reconciliation in practical ways," said Lamont, who's also the MLA for St. Boniface.

"It has to be backed with action and not just words."

Those proposed actions include returning lands owed to First Nations and establishing natural resource revenue sharing with them, Lamont said.

The party also passed policies that would establish a universal school nutrition program, provide free eye care in Manitoba and cover the cost of birth control and menstruation products for Manitobans, a news release said.

Establishing a provincial guaranteed minimum income for seniors aged 60 to 65 in Manitoba was also among the resolutions passed, the release said.

The meeting also saw policy resolutions passed that focused on pandemic recovery, something Lamont said Manitoba's experience over the past few years shows only his party is prepared to do.

"This is the worst emergency we have had in 100 years and the PC [party] and the NDP couldn't stop playing games," he said.

Now, the Liberals are gearing up to try once again to secure more seats in the Manitoba legislature, including the spot left by former premier Brian Pallister in the Fort Whyte riding.

Pallister resigned from his seat earlier this month after stepping down as party leader in September.

"We're getting organized. We've been recruiting volunteers, the party's in the best shape financially it has been in a number of years and we're finding and training candidates," Lamont said.