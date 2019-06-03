Manitoba Legislature to break for summer, premier signals early election

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has given his strongest signal yet of an early election as the spring sitting of the legislature wraps up.

Pallister paid tribute today to legislature members who are not running in the next election, including New Democrats Rob Altemeyer and James Allum, and Independent Cliff Graydon.

The politicians have promised to stay on until the next election, which is scheduled for Oct. 6, 2020.

Pallister has repeatedly hinted that he is eyeing an election this year, and his farewell comments signal that it could come before this October, when the legislature is scheduled to resume for the fall.

Pallister is scheduled to speak to the media on Tuesday.

The legislature is expected to sit well into the evening to pass several bills into law, including one to cut the provincial sales tax to seven per cent from eight as of July 1.