Manitoba Legislature opens with 3 official parties for 1st time in more than 20 years

For the first time in more than two decades, three official parties will square off in the Manitoba Legislature on Wednesday, when the fall session begins after a three-month hiatus.

The Progressive Conservative government is expected to resume its march to fiscal balance, but on the way will rescue stranded bills from last session and continue on with its health-care reforms.

There is also a carbon tax coming in December.

The Liberals will get to fire more questions at the government after achieving official party status through leader Dougald Lamont's St. Boniface byelection victory. The Liberals haven't been an official party in the legislature since 1995.

The Opposition NDP will hunt for cracks in the government's armour as the Tories roll into a third year in office amid huge changes to emergency rooms in Winnipeg and promises of education reform somewhere on the horizon.

PC house leader Kelvin Goertzen has always enjoyed the cut and thrust of question period but says he has a new perspective on session business with a new portfolio — minister responsible for immigration.

PC House Leader Kelvin Goertzen expects carbon taxes, health care and a public safety bill will fill the fall session with sharp debates. (CBC News)

Goertzen acknowledges many born-and-bred Canadians see the arguing and catcalling in question period as unseemly and political posturing, but he's viewing it now through the eyes of those who recently arrived in Manitoba.

"There are a lot of new Canadians that go 'This is amazing,' that you can have this discourse in government. You can question government so strongly and not have to worry that someone is going to knock on your door in the middle of the night and take you away," Goertzen said.

Goertzen, who is also the education minister, says his government will clear the bills held over from the last session, including climate change laws that will result in carbon taxes. Goertzen says there will be new legislation as well, alluding to a bill on public safety, but offered no details.

Education system faces scrutiny

NDP Opposition Leader Wab Kinew expects Goertzen will be front and centre in this session, suggesting Manitoba's education system will face the same scrutiny and potential cuts as the health-care system.

NDP Opposition Leader Wab Kinew says health care changes by the Tory government remain his party's major focus. (CBC News )

Kinew also sees carbon taxes, likely in place by December, as a major focus this fall, saying it's a legacy issue for mitigating climate change, but also a "pocketbook issue" for Manitobans.

"Right now what [Premier Brian] Pallister is asking families to do with his approach to the carbon tax is he's asking you to pay $5 at the pump so you can save two cents on a cup of coffee. It is an equation that doesn't add up for people's bank accounts but it doesn't do much to help the environment, either," Kinew told CBC News.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont will take his seat for the first time since winning in St. Boniface.

Lamont says he is excited and a bit nervous about standing for the first time in the legislature and questioning the premier, but he won't give a hint at where he'll take the fight on his first question.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont takes his seat for the first time and hopes to offer 'sober second thought' on Tory government policy. (CBC News )

"I can't telegraph my punches!" Lamont said in his party's relatively new offices, with staffing levels befitting an official party.

The dire state of Manitoba Hydro's finances and health care will be Liberal causes for this session, but Lamont says the PC government is also lacking some forward thinking.

"There doesn't seem to be a strategy for, not just poverty reduction, but growing the economy, that goes beyond tax cuts. Tax cuts alone don't grow anything. You actually need investment and reinvestment, and that's not happening," Lamont said.

All three official parties will unwrap the verbal volleys at question period under increased scrutiny from Speaker Myrna Driedger.

The spring session was filled with taunts and complaints of misconduct and Driedger has warned all three parties to keep a civil tongue or risk the lash from her chair.