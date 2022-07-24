Small group takes to Manitoba Legislature to protest Roe v. Wade decision

A small but vocal group of pro-choice demonstrators took to the grounds of the Manitoba Legislature on Saturday to condemn the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of the constitutional right to abortion.

Chanting 'not the church, not the state, we decide our own fate,' and 'fight, fight – abortion is a human right,' those gathered aimed to let the powers that be know they're angry about the U.S. court's June decision, which prompted immediate rollbacks to abortion access in some states.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade also provides an opportunity to bring attention to issues with access to reproductive health care in Manitoba, said organizer Katie Holokrys.

"I think in terms of abortion access here in Manitoba, it could be improved," said Holokrys, pointing to the province's northern communities, where women must travel to Brandon or Winnipeg to access care.

Holokrys, a U.S. citizen living in Winnipeg, said she had planned to move home one day but is now reconsidering that in light of the situation. She also worries about her relatives in the U.S. and what might happen to them in the future.

She said she's also concerned that conservative politicians in Manitoba might feel "empowered" by the developments in the U.S.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they tried to restrict abortions in Manitoba and I hope that today is kind of telling them, 'We're not going to go down easy without a fight,'" Holokrys said.

A marching band provided support and chants at the rally. (Anne-Louise Michel/Radio-Canada)

Larissa Kanhai is a mother of three and an advocate. She brought her sons to Saturday's rally so they could see the real impact the U.S. legal decision is having in Canada.

"To be here with my kids, that's paramount. There are things happening in the world, and our first inclination is to protect our kids from it," she said.

"They need to see that this is something that is an immediate issue for them, for the women in their lives, for the people with capacity for pregnancy. It's not a gendered issue."

Kanhai said she had a complicated history with calling herself a feminist, but has grown more confident because of it. Teaching her sons to be feminists is important to her because learning to respect women is to respect all humans, she said.

Holokrys said it was important to take a public stand and send a message.

"There are people outside the states who are not happy with this," she said.