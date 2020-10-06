Manitoba's new legislature session likely to deal with welfare reform, pandemic measures

COVID-19, welfare reform and cannabis rules are among the items set for debate in a new Manitoba legislature session that is to start Wednesday.

Premier Brian Pallister has already said his government will introduce a bill to enhance paid sick leave to help people affected by COVID-19, after the federal government agreed to fund the measure.

The government also has to reintroduce dozens of bills that were stalled by a combination of opposition delays in the spring and the government's refusal to recall the legislature in the summer.

Some of the bills propose restricting public consumption of cannabis and enacting a social responsibility fee that cannabis retailers would have to pay.

The Progressive Conservative government is also expected to reveal details of a plan, announced in March, to move people off social assistance and help them find jobs.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only half of the members of the legislature will be in the chamber; the other half will debate and vote via video-conference.