Manitoba's new legislature session likely to deal with welfare reform, pandemic measures
Half of MLAs will attend in-person, the other half via video conference
COVID-19, welfare reform and cannabis rules are among the items set for debate in a new Manitoba legislature session that is to start Wednesday.
Premier Brian Pallister has already said his government will introduce a bill to enhance paid sick leave to help people affected by COVID-19, after the federal government agreed to fund the measure.
The government also has to reintroduce dozens of bills that were stalled by a combination of opposition delays in the spring and the government's refusal to recall the legislature in the summer.
Some of the bills propose restricting public consumption of cannabis and enacting a social responsibility fee that cannabis retailers would have to pay.
The Progressive Conservative government is also expected to reveal details of a plan, announced in March, to move people off social assistance and help them find jobs.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only half of the members of the legislature will be in the chamber; the other half will debate and vote via video-conference.
